Hydrogen Ship Project Wins €8 Million of EU Funding

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The European Union will help to fund the project. File Image / Pixabay

A project to design a ro-ro vessel that runs on green hydrogen has won €8 million in funding from the European Union, its backers said Thursday.

The HySHIP project has 14 European companies working together to design the ship and to put together a supply chain for its fuel. The project has been awarded funding from the EU's research and innovation program Horizon 2020, according to shipping company Wilhelmsen, one of the partners behind the consortium.

Wilhemsen will operate the ship, which is planned to be operational by 2024, the company said in an emailed statement.

"We shall create a full liquid green hydrogen (LH2) infrastructure and commercial ecosystem, while at the same time removing yearly some 25,000 trucks from the roads," Per Brinchmann, vice president of special projects at Wilhelmsen, said in the statement.