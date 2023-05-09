Rotterdam, Mannheim Sign MOU on Building Zero-emission Transport Corridor

by Ship & Bunker News Team

River Rhine: going digital. File Image / Pixabay.

Rotterdam and the inland German port of Mannheim have signed a memorandum of understanding to move towards a "zero-emission transport corridor for freight transport by road, water and rail".

Under the agreement, the two ports will "will examine whether they can act jointly in facilitating the infrastructure for the transport of alternative renewable energy carriers, either produced, imported or used in the ports, the hinterland and between the ports along the corridor", according to a Port of Rotterdam statement.

The two parties will also seek to "further increase the reliability and efficiency of barge handling at deep-sea and inland terminals". In addition, knowledge between both port complexes will be shared to work towards a "fully transparent digital Rhine corridor", the statement said.