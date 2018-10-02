North-East Baltic to Get Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering

The North-East Baltic is set to get a ship-to-ship LNG bunkering vessel. Image Credit: Eesti Gaas

The North-East Baltic is set to get a ship-to-ship liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering vessel.

A contract now concluded between the parent company of Estonia’s Eesti Gaas and Damen Shipyards Group envisages the first of a series of short-sea LNG bunker vessels to operate in the Baltic Sea scheduled for delivery in September 2020.

The 100-metre vessel will be built at Damen Yichang Shipyard in China and will carry 6,000m³ of LNG in two type-C tanks.

“This new vessel will help us to move significantly closer towards a clean and pollution-free Baltic Sea,” said Ain Hanschmidt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Eesti Gaas.

“With the introduction of the first LGC 6000 LNG scheduled for 2020, vessel operators in the region can now consider adopting LNG propulsion systems in their new and existing vessels, confident that they can access fast and efficient bunkering services.”

The vessel will load LNG in the Baltic Sea region terminals for distribution in the Baltic area, and operate predominantly in the Gulf of Finland area.