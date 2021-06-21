Fujairah Bunker Demand Loses 1% on Month

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fujairah's bunker demand is higher than at this time last year. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel sales at Fujairah, the world's third-largest bunkering hub after Singapore and Rotterdam, slipped by 1% from the previous month in May.

Total sales excluding lubricants lost 1% from April's level to 667,818 m3 in May, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and S&P Global Platts.

380 CST VLSFO sales declined by 0.7% on the month to 528,575 m3, 180 CST VLSFO almost quadrupled to 2,378 m3, HSFO fell by 2.7% to 109,883 m3, MGO dropped by 32.9% to 1,684 m3 and low-sulfur MGO slipped by 2.2% to 25,298 m3.

Marine lubricant sales advanced by 2.6% on the month to 5,173 m3.

Converted to metric tonnes, June's total excluding lubricants comes to about 638,000 mt, 19.6% higher than the average 533,000 mt/month across the second quarter of 2020 noted in Ship & Bunker and BLUE Insight's quarterly bunker volumes survey.

Bunker demand in Singapore rose by 3.7% on the year to 4.1 million mt in May.