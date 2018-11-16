Galp Expands Bunker Trading Team

Carlos Pires. Image Credit: Galp

Portuguese supplier Galp Energia (Galp) has expanded its bunker trading team with the addition of Carlos Pires.

Pires was previously the firm’s bunkers operations coordinator.

“Carlos has a degree in Chemical engineering and has worked for Galp for 16 years,” Galp added in an emailed note to Ship & Bunker.

The move comes as the industry readies itself for the new “IMO 2020” global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel that comes into force from January 1, 2020.

Galp says it will offer 0.50% maximum sulfur fuel at all Portuguese Ports from the second half of 2019.