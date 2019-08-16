Gazprom Neft H1 Bunker Sales Up 22%

GMB's inland bunkering on the rise. File Image / Pixabay.

Gazprom Neft says its bunkering arm, Gazpromneft Marine Bunker, has seen its sales volumes for H1 2019 rise some 22% year over year.

Overall sales for the period were 1.53 million tonnes, Russian market specialists IAA Port News reports.

The rise includes an 11% increase in sales of its ECA compliant 0.1% sulfur ULSFO product.

This was particularly evident in the North-West region that includes the Port of St. Petersburg, where ULSFO sales rose 26% to 857,500 tonnes.

Supply to river vessels on inland waterways was another notable growth point, rising 90% to 106,300 tonnes.