EMEA News
Gazprom Neft H1 Bunker Sales Up 22%
Friday August 16, 2019
GMB's inland bunkering on the rise. File Image / Pixabay.
Gazprom Neft says its bunkering arm, Gazpromneft Marine Bunker, has seen its sales volumes for H1 2019 rise some 22% year over year.
Overall sales for the period were 1.53 million tonnes, Russian market specialists IAA Port News reports.
The rise includes an 11% increase in sales of its ECA compliant 0.1% sulfur ULSFO product.
This was particularly evident in the North-West region that includes the Port of St. Petersburg, where ULSFO sales rose 26% to 857,500 tonnes.
Supply to river vessels on inland waterways was another notable growth point, rising 90% to 106,300 tonnes.