P&O Ferries Fires 800 Staff

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has a fleet of more than 20 ships. Image Credit: P&O Ferries

Ferry operator P&O Ferries has made 800 staff members redundant in an attempt to keep the business afloat.

The firm announced the move to staff on a pre-recorded video call on Thursday, having suspended services before the announcement.

Unions in the UK said staff were given no warning, and that the laid-off employees have been replaced by cheaper agency workers.

The company expects 'significant disruption' to its services over the next few days, it said in a statement on its website.

P&O said the layoffs were needed to remain a viable business after reporting a £100 million loss last year.

P&O is owned by Dubai-based ports and logistics firm DP World.