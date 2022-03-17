EMEA News
P&O Ferries Fires 800 Staff
Thursday March 17, 2022
The company has a fleet of more than 20 ships. Image Credit: P&O Ferries
Ferry operator P&O Ferries has made 800 staff members redundant in an attempt to keep the business afloat.
The firm announced the move to staff on a pre-recorded video call on Thursday, having suspended services before the announcement.
Unions in the UK said staff were given no warning, and that the laid-off employees have been replaced by cheaper agency workers.
The company expects 'significant disruption' to its services over the next few days, it said in a statement on its website.
P&O said the layoffs were needed to remain a viable business after reporting a £100 million loss last year.
P&O is owned by Dubai-based ports and logistics firm DP World.