Keppel O&M Delivers Russia's First LNG Bunker Barge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel has 5,800 m3 of cargo capacity. Image Credit: Keppel Offshore & Marine

Maritime engineering firm Keppel Offshore & Marine has delivered Russia's first LNG bunker barge.

The Dmitry Mendeleev has been delivered to Shturman Koshelev LLC, and will be chartered out to Gazpromneft Marine Bunker for LNG bunkering operations in the Baltic, Keppel O&M said in an emailed statement on Thursday. The vessel has 5,800 m3 of cargo capacity and has the ice class 1A notation from classification society Bureau Veritas.

"This vessel delivery is testament to Keppel O&M's in-depth engineering and design capabilities," Tan Leong Peng, managing director for newbuilds at Keppel O&M, said in the statement.

"LNG is an important part of the clean energy transition and increasingly adopted as a marine fuel.

"By combining our expertise in LNG and in building ice-class vessels, we are able to provide reliable and more sustainable solutions for the Arctic region."