Bunker Tanker Runs Aground in Malta [ VIDEO ]

A bunkering tanker ran aground in Qawra, Malta, local media reports.

The incident is understood to have occurred on Saturday and was caused by severe weather in the region.

A spokesman for the Ministry for the Environment was quoted as saying the 595-tonne, Togo registered Hephaestus did not have any fuel cargo onboard at the time.

No environmental damage is reported, but authorities cautioned that "the situation is fluid and ongoing."