ScottishPower Renewables Tries Out Biofuels for Offshore Support Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships will operate around the East Anglia ONE windfarm in the south of England. Image Credit: ScottishPower Renewables

UK-based ScottishPower Renewables has announced a trial of biofuel bunkers on board two of its offshore crew transport vessels.

The company has launched a pilot of a 30% biofuel blend on board two crew transfer vessels provided by NR Marine Services, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The ships will operate around the East Anglia ONE windfarm in the south of England.

"As part of the drive to get to Net Zero, we've been working with suppliers across our East Anglia ONE windfarm to reduce CO² emissions throughout the project," Charlie Jordan, director of the East Anglia One project, said in the statement.

"Developing low emission vessels for use in operational windfarms is a real challenge for the industry and we're proud to be leading the way and taking on this challenge to help us operate in a cleaner and greener way."