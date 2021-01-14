BUNKER JOBS: Estonian Supplier Bunker Partner Seeks Trader in Cyprus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new role will be based in Cyprus and focus on the Greek market. File Image / Pixabay

Estonian marine fuel supplier Bunker Partner is seeking to hire a trader for its Cyprus office.

The new role will be focused on the Greek market, Bunker Partner told Ship & Bunker by email Thursday. The company is seeking candidates with excellent written and spoken English and Greek.

The company "has been experiencing rapid growth since 2016, and doubling its revenue and net earnings every year," it said.

A LinkedIn advertisement for the role lists the following key responsibilities:

Support our trading department in all aspects of the trader role

Research on potential customers and markets

Monitor oil prices and communicate to relevant stakeholders

Build up your own customer portfolio

The deadline for applications is February 28. To find out more and apply for the role, email HR@bunkerpartner.eu.