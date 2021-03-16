UAE Energy Minister to Deliver Opening Address at FUJCON 2021 Event

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fujairah is the world's third-largest bunkering port. File Image / Pixabay

UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei is set to deliver the opening address at the FUJCON 2021 bunker industry event next week.

The conference -- focusing on Fujairah and the Middle East market in particular -- is being held online on 23-24 March, with 45 international speakers making presentations. Michael Muller, president of Vitol Asia, will deliver one of the keynote speeches, addressing the state of and outlook for the fuel oil and bunker markets.

"Under the theme "Fuelling the Future: Solutions & Challenges" speakers will examine both key post COVID19 and IMO 2020 scenarios, addressing commercial and technical aspects of the outlook for oil and bunker markets, prices and demand uncertainty, spreads between VLSFO, HSFO and MGO, blending practices and the increasing market share for LSFO, bunker fuel procurement patterns and the future fuels landscape with the role of LPG, LNG, Methanol and Hydrogen," the organisers of the conference said in an emailed statement.

"The status of scrubbers, ship efficiency indices under GHG, shifting crude slates and refined product demand post COVID-19 and the large scale adoption and technical challenges of digital technologies will also be addressed in eight (8) distinct panels from March 23-24."

For more information and to register, click here.