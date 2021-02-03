New Barge for Sonan Bunkers in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 1,600 mt capacity Bernd Deymann. Image Credit: Sonan Bunkers

Marine fuels supplier Sonan Bunkers has restated operations in the ARA region, operating a single barge dedicated to marine gasoil (MGO).

The 1,600 mt capacity Bernd Deymann has a pumping rate of 450 cbm/hr, and will be used for both spot enquiries and contract deliveries, the company told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

The barge is dedicated to the supply of 0.1% sulfur DMA MGO.

Sonan Bunkers as a whole also sells additional grades including HFO, VLSFO, and ULSFO, as well as offering a lubricant service.

Established in 2014 as a broker and trader, Sonan Bunker has offices in London, Athens, Oslo, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore and now a physical position in Rotterdam.

Contact details for the Rotterdam office are as follows:

Email: bunkers-bv@sonanbunkers.com

Telephone: +31 78 303 1390

Mobile: +31 648 464 141

Skype: patricknieberg