Istanbul Bunker Volumes Jump 18% to Record Highs

Turkey eyes further growth for bunker sales. File Image / Pixabay

Istanbul bunker sales volumes during the first four months of 2018 have risen 18% year-on-year to record highs, Mustafa Muhtaroglu, Chief Executive of Turkish supplier Energy Petrol, has told Ship & Bunker.

"Ongoing good service has helped to increase bunker volumes supplied in the first four months of 2018 to over 1 million tonnes for the first time in history," he said, citing the latest information from Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA).

"Istanbul is also very well located on roads of important shipping traffic from the Black Sea to the whole world. We also have well established players controlling over 250,000 tonnes of storage capacity and 55 well quipped bunker barges."

The country could also see a further lift in volumes, and is eyeing new locations for bunkers only calls along its coasts.

"We recommended these opportunities to the Transport and Maritime ministry who is supporting the plan and preparing new regulations for bunkers only calls. There is heavy shipping traffic in the Aegean Sea and East Med which mostly goes to Cyprus and Greek Islands for bunkering," said Muhtaroglu, who is also Bunker Committee chairman for the Turkish Chamber of Shipping.

"With the new regulations, ships are given 168 hrs free time at Turkish ports which will be used for all kinds of services including bunkering in more locations throughout the Turkish shoreline. Given this shoreline spans some 8,500 km, this gives us good opportunities for shipping and bunkering.”