Eric Tatard Joins Fratelli Cosulich

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Eric Tatard based in France. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker industry veteran Eric Tatard has joined Fratelli Cosulich as Senior Trader, the company has announced.

Tatard will support the firm's "expanding activities in France", the country where he will also be based, Fratelli said in a post on its LinkedIn account.

With over 30 years of industry experience, Tatard has spent most of his career with LQM, having most recently parted ways with the now-hybrid broker/trader in April after a period of more than 18 years.

He also spent over 4 years with LQM in the 90's.

Tatard joins Matthew Pilgrim in making the switch from LQM to Fratelli this year, with Pilgrim joining their Dubai office as senior bunker trader in June.