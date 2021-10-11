Avenir LNG Takes Delivery of 7,500 m3 Bunker Delivery Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship is the first in a series of four LNG delivery vessels to be delivered from Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co. Image Credit: Avenir LNG

Gas company Avenir LNG has taken delivery of a 7.500 m3 delivery vessel to be used for terminal supply and bunkering in the Mediterranean.

The Avenir Aspiration is now on its maiden voyage to Europe, where it will be used to supply LNG to Avenir's HIGAS LNG Terminal in Sardinia and for ship-to-ship bunkering in the area, the company said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The ship is the first in a series of four LNG delivery vessels to be delivered from Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co.

"The Aspiration is the final step in delivering a fully owned and operated small-scale LNG supply chain dedicated to serving our customers across the island of Sardinia," Peter Mackey, CEO of Avenir LNG, said in the statement.

"We have made significant investments in LNG shipping, terminaling, trucking & satellite plants at our customers sites to ensure we can deliver a clean, affordable & reliable supply of LNG to the island.

"We look forward to taking delivery of three further newbuild vessels from SOE over the remainder of 2021 and early 2022.

"Avenir remains firmly on track to becoming one of the leading small-scale LNG suppliers globally."