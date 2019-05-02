Chevron Offers Advice on High-to-low Sulfur Transition

Chevron: expert advice. File image/Pixabay.

Marine lubricant producer Chevron has released a report on dealing with the transitions from high to low sulfur bunker fuel.

The report, which is called The 2020 Global Sulphur Cap and the role of cylinder oil lubricants, explores the impact of ships burning fuels with differing sulphur contents to heavy sulphur fuel oil cylinder oil use, the company said.

In addition, there is advice from the company's experts on how to manage the transition between cylinder oils pre-and post-2020.

The report is one of a series of white papers published by Chevron looking the impact of innovation in the shipping industry.