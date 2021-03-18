BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Market Analyst in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will be based in London. File Image / Pixabay

Global bunker supplier Peninsula Petroleum is seeking to hire a market analyst for its team in London.

The company is looking for candidates with experience analysing macro and micro economic data, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn.

The posting lists the following main responsibilities for the role:

Work alongside London & Singapore credit analysts to develop Peninsula positions on shipping/commodity market trends and macroeconomics through short opinion pieces for distribution across the company. Role includes commodity market data entry and basic analysis of trends

Create and maintain a roster of reports on above-mentioned subjects for constant use by credit teams, and other business units, when analysing risk and preparing for customer meetings or other stakeholder contact

Support Customer Credit Analysis team with regular updates on urgent market developments that may affect particular sectors

Carry out sporadic ad-hoc analysis as directed by senior analysts in response to senior management requests

Contribute to external and internal presentations given by senior analysts through preparation of data and PowerPoint presentation slides

Support Business Development activities by highlighting any business opportunities that may arise through analysis

Understand Peninsula's bespoke internal data and analyse it to generate insights that can be used to assess counterparties and general market trends. Cooperate with data teams to improve the way internal data is structured and visualized

Liaise with traders, shipping intelligence agencies, insurance companies, shipping companies, and any other relevant counterparties to build up a network of contacts within the market

Assist with Peninsula's marketing strategy through the creation of publishable content

