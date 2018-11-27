Carnival to Appeal Pollution Fine

Carnival will consider full decision of court (file image/pixabay)

Cruise line operator Carnival Corporation, the owner of P&O Cruises brand, is to appeal its conviction in Marseilles this week for breach of bunker fuel regulations.

Its ship, the Azura, was found to be over the stipulated sulfur limit on bunker fuel for passenger ships plying European Union waters.

In a statement emailed to Ship and Bunker, Carnival said it was "disappointed" with the result and that it has lodged an appeal in the French courts.

"The captain [of the Azura] was using the fuel in good faith, as directed by us, based on our understanding of the law. We have lodged an appeal and will consider the full decision of the court once it is available," the statement said.

The EUR 100,000 ($114,000) fine imposed by the Marseilles court in the case has been widely reported in the media.

Air pollution from ships is seen as a contributor to poor air quality in the Mediterranean port.