'Skoonboxes' Start Trial in Netherlands

Wednesday October 31, 2018

Skoonboxes, which are swappable battery packs that fit on inland and other vessels, are being trialled over the next few months in the Netherlands.

Dutch shipping company Damen Shipyards, which signed a partnership deal with fellow Dutch marine technology firm Skoon Energy earlier this year, is trying out the technology aboard the 110-metre, diesel-electric inland vessel MS Borelli, according to Reuters.

The ship moves containers between the ports of Rotterdam and Hengelo in the eastern Netherlands.

Skoonboxes allow for full electric-powered sailing. The boxes themselves can be tracked across a digital platform which means customers can "view, order and track their Skoonboxes in real-time", according to the company.

