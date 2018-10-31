Swappable Battery Box Trial Starts in Netherlands

Barge traffic on Netherlands waterway (file image/pixabay)

Skoonboxes, which are swappable battery packs that fit on inland and other vessels, are being trialled over the next few months in the Netherlands.

Dutch shipping company Damen Shipyards, which signed a partnership deal with fellow Dutch marine technology firm Skoon Energy earlier this year, is trying out the technology aboard the 110-metre, diesel-electric inland vessel MS Borelli, according to Reuters.

The ship moves containers between the ports of Rotterdam and Hengelo in the eastern Netherlands.

Skoonboxes allow for full electric-powered sailing. The boxes themselves can be tracked across a digital platform which means customers can "view, order and track their Skoonboxes in real-time", according to the company.