Brittany Ferries Fears Brexit Uncertainty

UK-France ferry traffic facing disruption. File image/Pixabay.

With the majority of its business emanating from the UK, French ferry firm Brittany Ferries has asked its government to ensure that its flow of business is not disrupted by the political situation in the UK.

The company's liquified natural gas-powered ship Honfleur comes into service on the Portsmouth to Caen route this year. The newbuild comes at a cost of EUR 143 million ($168m) with financial support from the European Investment Bank.

"Further challenges [in addition to weaker UK pound] have come from on-going Brexit uncertainty and the effect this is having on summer 2019 bookings," the ferry company was quoted as saying by trade news provider Travel Weekly.

The Honfleur will be the first LNG-powered vessel to operate on the English Channel crossing.

A second LNG-fuelled has been ordered by the company..