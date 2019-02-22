New Senior Hires at Norway's Marine Fuel Services

Petter Dehli, Bunker Industry Advisor, Marine Fuel Services. Image Credit: Marine Fuel Services

Norwegian bunker procurement consultants Marine Fuel Services has announced a brace of new senior advisor appointments at its offices in Oslo.

Petter Dehli joins as Bunker Industry Advisor, and Jan Ivarsen as Shipping Industry Advisor.

Dehli is an industry veteran of some 30 years whose previous appointments include Territory Manager for ExxonMobil Marine Lubricants, and Area Manager for Veritas Petroleum Services (VPS).

Ivarsen, meanwhile, worked for several years at major shipowners Odfjell and Kristian Jebsens Rederi.

As well as going on to establish his own shipping company Seven Seas Carriers and initiating Spar Shipping, which today is one of Norway's largest dry bulk owners, most recently he spent several years at Western Bulk and thereafter Dampskibsselskabet Norden in Copenhagen.

Contact details for Dehli and Ivarsen are as follows:

Petter Dehli

Phone: +47 950 82 804

Email: petter.dehli@marinefuelservices.no

Jan Ivarsen

Phone: +47 950 65 033

Email: jan.ivarsen@marinefuelservices.no

www.marinefuelservices.no