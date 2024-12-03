BUNKER JOBS: Titan Seeks Bio-LNG Trader in Amsterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of commodity trading or analytics experience and fluent English and Dutch. Image Credit: Titan

LNG bunker supplier Titan is seeking to hire a bio-LNG trader in Amsterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of commodity trading or analytics experience and fluent English and Dutch, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Increase and maintain supplier portfolio with Biomethane Producers, technology providers, brokers, large counterparties, regulators including investment funds

Managing trade, counterparty, compliance and contract risk in line with broader strategy

Pricing of gas and certificate risk and flow

Market research and analysis of the European markets & Regulation

Responsibility for closing new biomethane sourcing contracts in Europe

Becoming the main information source for counterparties you trade with

Co-developing sourcing and trading strategies with analysts and other colleagues

Keeping track of Dutch and European sustainability regulation

For more information, click here.