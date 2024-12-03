EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Titan Seeks Bio-LNG Trader in Amsterdam
Tuesday December 3, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of commodity trading or analytics experience and fluent English and Dutch. Image Credit: Titan
LNG bunker supplier Titan is seeking to hire a bio-LNG trader in Amsterdam.
The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of commodity trading or analytics experience and fluent English and Dutch, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Increase and maintain supplier portfolio with Biomethane Producers, technology providers, brokers, large counterparties, regulators including investment funds
- Managing trade, counterparty, compliance and contract risk in line with broader strategy
- Pricing of gas and certificate risk and flow
- Market research and analysis of the European markets & Regulation
- Responsibility for closing new biomethane sourcing contracts in Europe
- Becoming the main information source for counterparties you trade with
- Co-developing sourcing and trading strategies with analysts and other colleagues
- Keeping track of Dutch and European sustainability regulation
