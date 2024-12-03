BUNKER JOBS: Titan Seeks Bio-LNG Trader in Amsterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday December 3, 2024

LNG bunker supplier Titan is seeking to hire a bio-LNG trader in Amsterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of commodity trading or analytics experience and fluent English and Dutch, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Increase and maintain supplier portfolio with Biomethane Producers, technology providers, brokers, large counterparties, regulators including investment funds
  • Managing trade, counterparty, compliance and contract risk in line with broader strategy
  • Pricing of gas and certificate risk and flow
  • Market research and analysis of the European markets & Regulation
  • Responsibility for closing new biomethane sourcing contracts in Europe
  • Becoming the main information source for counterparties you trade with
  • Co-developing sourcing and trading strategies with analysts and other colleagues
  • Keeping track of Dutch and European sustainability regulation

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com