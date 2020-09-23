Port of Rotterdam Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Siemons had previously worked for Vopak since 2006. Image Credit: Port of Rotterdam

The Port of Rotterdam has appointed a new chief operating officer, the organisation said Tuesday.

Boudewijn Siemons will take over the role from October 1, the port authority said in a statement on its website. He will also join the organisation's executive board.

"The port of Rotterdam boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure, which sees extensive use by its many clients," Siemons said.

"It is the Port Authority's ambition to ensure that this infrastructure improves even further by taking optimal advantage of technological innovations and digitalisation."

Siemons had previously been employed by storage terminal operator Vopak since 2006, most recently as president of the company's Americas division.