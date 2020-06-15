GP Global Confirms Hiring of OceanConnect Teams in Hamburg and Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

GP Global has been on something of a hiring spree this year. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker supplier GP Global has confirmed it has hired the former trading teams of OceanConnect Marine in Hamburg and Athens.

In a move first reported by Ship & Bunker two weeks ago, the company has taken on Lars Doering, Karsten Kurth and Oliver Grunau in Hamburg, and Anthi Tsahilidou, Alex Anagnostopoulos and Yiannis Vassilatos in Athens, GP Global said in an emailed statement Monday.

"During this somewhat difficult time we have once again shown our desire to keep pushing forward and keep adding top talent to an already very strong team West of Suez," Chris Todd, head of bunkering for the West of Suez at GP Global, said in the statement.

"The addition of our new highly skilled and experienced Hamburg and Athens teams highlights once again our intentions to become a leading player in the Global Bunker market."

In an interview with Ship & Bunker last week, GP Global's joint managing director Prerit Goel said the company expected demand to start improving from the third quarter of this year.