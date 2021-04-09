Norway's First LNG Bunker Barge Faces Sea Trials

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship will now primarily deliver LNG. Image Credit: Westcon Yards

The retrofitting of Norway's first LNG bunker barge is now complete, with the ship now facing sea trials before it commences commercial operations.

The ship -- formerly operating as a conventional bunker barge under the name Oslo Tank -- has been remodelled as an LNG bunkering vessel under the name Bergen LNG by Bergen Tankers and Westcon Yards, the shipyard said in a statement on its website this week.

Remodelling work was completed on March 23, Westcon said.

"Westcon Yards Florø won the remodelling contract – a comprehensive project including work such as removing superstructures and old tank departments, lifting the deck and installing a cargo tank, electro installations and pipe installations, and much more," the company said in the statement.

"Bergen Tankers can now get Bergen LNG going with inspections and approvals with the customers and get started with the first test – gas trial – with LNG."