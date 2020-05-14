Gibraltar Bunker Calls See Year-on-Year Decline in April

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker demand in Gibraltar appears to be starting to decline. File Image / Pixabay

The number of vessels calling at Gibraltar for bunker fuel declined by 14.7% on a year-on-year basis in April, according to data from the British overseas territory released Monday.

The number dropped to 440 ships in April, down from 516 in the same month a year earlier but up from 409 in March, the data show.

The port authority in Gibraltar no longer releases bunker sales volumes there, but the number of vessels arriving to take on fuel can be used as a rough proxy.

Last month a source in Gibraltar told Ship & Bunker that bunker sales in the first quarter were higher than in the same period of 2019.

So far this year a total of 1,691 ships have come to Gibraltar for bunkering, up from 1,634 ships in the same period a year earlier.