UK's MCA Detains Four Ships in December

by Ship & Bunker News Team

UK: ships in detention. File Image / Pixabay.

Four foreign-flagged ships were detained in the United Kingdom in December for failing Port State Control inspections, according to the Maritime Coastguard Agency.

Among a slew of defects found on the Ayress, ballast, fuel and other tanks were found to be holed.

Ayress is a general cargo ship controlled by Irish shipping interests, according to ship database equasis.

Another vessel, Smarta, was detained for among other reasons, sub-standard oil filtering equipment.

Smarta is a bulk carrier operating by Ukrainian interests, the database showed.

All four ships were released from detention before the end of the month but a further six ships are being held over from previous inspections, the agency said.