Saudi Shipping Company Bahri Orders 10 Chemical Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The recent deal signing was held virtually. Image Credit: Bahri

Saudi shipping company Bahri has ordered 10 new chemical tankers, the company said Thursday.

Bahri has signed a deal with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard to build ten medium range tankers due for delivery from the first quarter of 2022, it said in an emailed statement.

The ships "will be built to the highest environmental, fuel-efficiency and safety standards, in line the with company's commitment to operating responsibly," the company said.

Bahri is undergoing a significant expansion to its fleet capacity in the coming years. By October 2021 the company will own and operate 101 vessels, it said, up from its current total of 87 ships.