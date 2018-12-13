IBIA's Einemo Powers up Shipping's VIP List

Einemo: top ten influencer (image credit/IBIA)

Bunker industry trade association director Unni Einemo has been included in Lloyd's List's annual poll of the industry's major influencers.

Einemo, who took over the leadership of International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) this year, also represents the bunker industry at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

"IBIA has enhanced the quality of the conversation around bunkers in 2020... Einemo has offered an expert perspective during often convoluted arguments," according to the Lloyd's List entry.

"IBIA helped shape IMO guidance on a ship implementation plan that will assist owners and crew to safely comply with the 2020 rules," it said.

London-based Lloyd's List is the oldest established shipping journal with a lineage stretching back to the early 18th Century. Its annual poll lists what it considers to be the top one hundred people in shipping for that year.