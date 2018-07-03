Platts Adds Ports to LSFO Price Assessments in Med

Naples: one of the LSFO importing ports (file image/pixabay)

Price-reporting agency Platts is to increase the number of ports in the Mediterranean it includes in its price assessments for low sulfur fuel oil.

Bids and offers will be published by Platts for ten additional ports deemed to be regular importers of the refined oil product.

The ports comprise Lavrion, Atherinolakkos, Vassilikos, Agioi Theodori, Eleusis, Beirut, Aliaga, Barcelona, Livorno and Naples, according to a report by maritime news provider Tradewinds.

The new assessments, which will start next week, form part of a response by bunker industry players of the 0.5% global sulfur cap on bunker fuel in place from the beginning of 2020.

One concern of shipping companies is the availability of compliant low sulfur fuel oil in some ports.