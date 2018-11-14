Propeller Fuels Expands UK Bunker Supply Locations

Propeller Fuels expands its presence in the UK. File Image / Pixabay

Physical supplier Propeller Fuels has expanded its supply locations in the UK.

The move follows the recent acquisition of Conquest Oil by parent Oil NRG.

Propeller Fuels says it can now service its customers in the ports in and around the Thames and South East UK coasts, as well as the Southwest, including Bristol Channel ports, and the Northwest from the Mersey area northwards.

The expansion also sees the supplier up its headcount, with Fred Thomas moving from Oil NRG to Propeller Fuels' sales / operations team.

"This is an important step in the development of Propeller, which has already successfully established itself during the past year," said Robert Thompson, partner in Propeller Fuels.

"There is further expansion planned, details of which will be announced as appropriate."