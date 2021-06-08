Arte Bunkering Hires Credit Risk Manager From KPI OceanConnect

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based at the firm's Tallinn headquarters. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Arte Bunkering hired a credit risk manager from KPI OceanConnect earlier this year.

Eva Kozak joined Arte Bunkering as credit risk manager at the company's headquarters in Tallinn in February, according to an update to her LinkedIn profile on Monday.

Kozak was previously credit manager for KPI OceanConnect in Hamburg and for Bunker Holding in Dubai.

Arte was founded in Tallinn in 2010 with an initial focus on the Russian and Baltic markets.

In an interview with Ship & Bunker in December Seka Tkachenko, the company's commercial manager, said it had engaged in an international expansion partly as a means of diversifying from the Russian ports, where the IMO 2020 transition significantly accelerated a longer-term decline in bunker volumes.