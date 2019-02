NOTICE: IBIA Moves London, UK Office

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) has moved its London office to a new location effective today. The new address is:

International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA)

Office 239, New Broad Street House

35 New Broad Street

London EC2M 1NH

IBIA's UK phone number also changes with the move to: +44 (0)20 7417 1803