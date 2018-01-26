Titan LNG Bunkering Pontoon Given Home at Port of Amsterdam with New Agreement

The Port of Amsterdam and Titan LNG have signed a long-term contract.

Image Credit: Port of Amsterdam

The Port of Amsterdam and Titan LNG today announced that they have signed a long-term contract, making the port the "home" location of Titan's liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering pontoon, the FlexFueler001.

"We believe in LNG as a shipping fuel and Titan LNG's solution fits very well with our strategic focus on becoming a sustainable port and our transition to renewable energy," said Koen Overtoom, CEO of the Port of Amsterdam.

"We strive to connect the port seamlessly to the fast growing metropolitan area, and lowering pollution is a top priority! We are looking forward to the launch of the FlexFueler001 at the end of this year."

As Ship & Bunker has reported, the vessel is intended to supply inland waterway vessels from a fixed location, but can also be move to supply larger sea-going vessels unloading or loading their cargo, thereby minimising costs and enhancing operational efficiencies.

"We are very pleased with the support of Port of Amsterdam. Their trust has enabled us to realise a long-term supply solution for vessels that run on LNG," said Niels den Nijs, CEO of Titan LNG.

"LNG as a marine fuel has a great future and provides one of the building blocks of a more sustainable shipping industry."

Last year, Titan LNG announced that it had been awarded €500,000 ($534,345) by the Province of North-Holland to support the construction of the LNG bunkering pontoon.