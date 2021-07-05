TFG Marine Adds Mass Flow Meter to West Africa Bunker Barge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship mostly operates off the coast of Ghana. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier TFG Marine has added a mass flow meter to one of its barges operating in West Africa.

The company has installed one of the supply measurement systems -- designed to be more accurate than other methods to measure supply quantity -- on board the Vemahonesty, a barge chartered from Queensway Navigation, it said in a LinkedIn post on Monday. The ship mostly operates in the Gulf of Guinea.

"The introduction of this digital fuel measurement technology, which is already mandatory in certain major bunkering hubs including Singapore, will increase transactional efficiency, transparency and consistency of measurement for all our customers' marine fuel deliveries, further cementing our position as the marine fuel supplier of choice," TFG Marine said in the statement.