Volkswagen's First LNG-Fuelled Transatlantic Car Shipment to Arrive in Mexico

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The SIEM CONFUCIUS left Germany last month for the Gulf of Mexico. Image Credit: Volkswagen

German car manufacturer Volkswagen's first transatlantic shipment sent on a vessel fuelled by LNG is due to arrive in Mexico later this month.

The shipment is the latest evidence of shipping companies' customers -- as well as the companies themsevles -- showing interest in pushing forward the decarbonisation of seaborne freight.

The SIEM CONFUCIUS left Emden in Germany last month, running on LNG, with more than 4,800 vehicles for the North American market.

"We are proud to put the world's first LNG vehicle transporter of this size into service," Thomas Zernechel, head of logistics at Volkswagen, said in a statement on the company's website.

"This is an important part of our decarbonisation strategy."

Volkswagen is seeking to cut its net carbon dioxide emissions by 30% by 2030 and to be carbon-neutral by 2050.

Last month BMW Group said it was joining car carrier operator UECC in a test of biofuels as a bunker fuel.