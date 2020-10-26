Italian Terminal Wins Small-Scale LNG Supply Permit

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The news may give a boost to the development of LNG bunkering at Italian ports. File Image / Pixabay

Italian firm OLT Offshore LNG Toscana has won permission for its FSRU Toscana terminal to supply natural gas to small-scale LNG carriers, in a move that may boost LNG bunkering in the region.

Both LNG carriers and LNG bunker barges will be able to refuel their tanks at the terminal, off the Tuscan coast between Livorno and Pisa, the company said in a statement on its website Friday.

The company intends LNG carriers to be able to reload at the terminal within the next 12 months, it said.

"Thanks to this project, our country will also be able to make use of a more sustainable energy source than traditional fuels, in line with the best practices already widespread in Europe," Maurizio Zangrandi, CEO of OLT, said in the statement.

"In fact, in the short term, we will no longer have to depend on LNG supplies from France, Spain and Belgium, with significant industrial benefits for the Italian naval sector."