BUNKER JOBS: International Firm Seeks EMEA Senior Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is on a remote working basis. File Image / Pixabay

Recruitment firm Imperium Commodity Search is advertising a senior bunker trader role covering the EMEA region for an international trading company.

The unnamed company is looking for an experienced trader with expertise in sourcing within Africa and Europe, Imperium said in a job advertisement on its website. The role is on a remote working basis.

The advertisement lists the following duties and responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for trading Marine Fuels / Bunkers globally with a focus on building a profitable book of business across the EMEA region

Responsible for building key supply relations across Europe and Africa, Sourcing Marine Fuels, Bunkers, MGO, LSFO, Fuel Oil, Lubricants for shipowners, Charterers, Operators etc

Provide Sourcing and purchasing solutions for clients within the Marine fuel / Lubricants market

Managing the full trade cycle from initial enquiry through to Physical delivery of the Bunkers, ensuring all documentations, operations, financing are executed timely and efficiently

Negotiate Contract and spot trades and purchases of Marine fuel / Gas oil / Bunkers / Lubricants

Identify new opportunities for the company to win new business / enquiries, strengthen supply relations to offer best price / availability for Global clients

For more information, click here.