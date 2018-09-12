UK Refinery to get Investment Boost

Refinery: close to Southhampton (file image/pixabay)

Fawley oil refinery in the UK's southern coast is to get a $650 million upgrade.

The Exxonmobil-owned plant will see new new processing units built at the plant which would see it produce higher volumes of high-quality diesel fuel.

The plan is waiting of approval from local authorities, according to a report by Financial Times.

However, preparatory work on the site of the 270,000 barrels per day has already begun, according to the report.

Fawley is located close to the ports of Southhampton and Portsmouth.