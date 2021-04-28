Just 120 Ships Switching Fuels Could Kick-Start European Decarbonisation: T&E

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A change in fuels among the biggest boxship operators could be the first step towards the full decarbonisation of shipping. File Image / Pixabay

Just 120 of the world's largest ships switching fuels by 2030 could be enough to kick-start the full decarbonisation of the EU's shipping industry, according to new research from environmental group Transport & Environment (T&E).

A shift of 7% of EU bunker demand to using green ammonia or hydrogen by 2030 could be enough to prompt the decarbonisation of the rest of the industry by 2050, T&E said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

A change of that scale "would give producers the kick-start they need to make enough of the fuel in the coming decades," the organisation said.

"It would take, for example, the equivalent of 120 of the largest container ships to consume that amount of e-ammonia.

"For comparison, the equivalent of at least 130 new natural gas-powered vessels of the same capacity will be deployed in the next three years alone."