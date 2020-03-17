GP Global Targets Sales of 240,000 MT/Year in New Jebel Ali Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is aiming for as much as a fifth of its Fujairah bunker sales at Jebel Ali. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

GP Global is targeting bunker sales of up to 240,000 mt/year at its new physical supply operation in Jebel Ali, the company said Monday.

The company is aiming for sales of 15,000-20,000 mt/month at the new operation, which it announced this week, a spokesman told Ship & Bunker Monday.

This will be on top of its sales of about 100,000 mt/month at Fujairah, the spokesman said.

GP Global offers a wide range of VLSFO products in the UAE, sourced from the oil majors, the spokesman said. with viscositiies ranging from 10 to 380 CST.

The company has deployed two of its wholly owned barges, each with a capacity of 4,800 mt of fuel oil and 1,000 mt of gasoil, for the operation.