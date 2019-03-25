Hurigruten to Retrofit Ships for Biogas Bunker Fuel

Cruise-ferries to run on biogas. File image/Pixabay.

Norwegian cruise ferry operator Hurtigruten is to retrofit six of its ships to run on biogas.

Two firms, marine tech company Hoglund and marine engineer HB Hunte, will work with the ship operator to fit the biogas-ready fuel-gas supply systems.

The biofuel systems will used in conjunction with large battery packs onboard the ships, according to a report by trade news provider Cruise and Ferry.

In addition to liquified bio gas, the fuel systems allow for liquified natural gas to be stored as bunker fuel.