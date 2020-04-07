Bunker Broker Hallmarkfuels Announces New Name

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The brokerage is based in London. File Image / Pixabay

London-based marine fuels broker Hallmarkfuels International Ltd is rebranding under the name HMF Marine Ltd, the company said Tuesday.

The new name is in use as of Tuesday, the company said in an emailed statement.

HMF Marine has been in business for more than 15 years, and arranges the supply of lubricants and water as well as marine fuels.

New contact details for the company are as follows:

Email: enquiries@hmfmarine.com

Phone: +44 207 525 9961