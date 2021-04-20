BUNKER JOBS: Glander International Bunkering Seeks Trader in Geneva

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will be based in Geneva. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Glander International Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader for its Geneva office.

The firm advertised the open position in a job posting on LinkedIn on Wednesday, without giving further details.

For information about how to apply for the role, click here.

Glander opened its Geneva office in 2010, covering sales in the European continent and West Africa. In 2018 the company promoted Andreas Maierhofer to run the office, charging him with targeting growth in the region.

The company's website currently lists five employees in its Geneva office.