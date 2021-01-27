Shell Wins Gibraltar LNG Bunkering Licence

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG bunkering will soon be available in Gibraltar. File Image / Pixabay

Global energy producer Shell has been awarded permission to supply LNG as a bunker fuel in Gibraltar.

The Gibraltar government made the announcement in a statement on its website on Tuesday. Gibraltar is Europe's second-largest bunker port, with about 4 million mt/year of conventional marine fuel sales.

Shell originally signed a deal to bring LNG to Gibraltar in 2015 for the territory's gas power plant. Then in 2016 the company signed a bunker market development agreement with the Gibraltar authorities, seeking to add an LNG bunkering operation at the port.

The plans became the centre of a political debate over the safety of LNG bunkering, pushing back the launch of the operation.

"I am pleased to see that Shell has been successful in its application and welcome the trust and confidence that Shell continues to place in Gibraltar with the completion of its application," port minister Vijay Daryanani said in Tuesday's statement.

"The Gibraltar Port Authority now looks forward to working with Shell to further develop the range of bunkering service as the Port of Gibraltar to include LNG bunkering.

"This is in line with the aspiration to keep Gibraltar on the leading edge of developments in the bunkering industry and to reinforce our position as a bunkering hub."