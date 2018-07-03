Alternatives to ARA Bunkering in Demand: Monjasa

Svend Mølholt, Group COO, Monjasa

Monjasa says it is seeing increasing demand for alternatives to bunkering in ARA.

"Flexibility and short waiting time make the less crowded port areas in the Channel appealing alternatives to taking bunkers in ARA. As an example, we see VLCCs profiting by this solution in connection with short term berthing at oil terminals in Rotterdam, where bunkering is not an option," says Group COO, Svend Mølholt.

"We are satisfied with the current development considering the continuous challenging shipping markets."

Over the last month Monjasa has responded with a number of operational changes in the North West Europe market, including the acquisition of 3,600 DWT tanker M/T Fredericia, the addition of a third tanker, M/T Vinga Safir, and the expansion of its physical bunker supply presence to Northern France.