BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Product Control Analyst in Gibraltar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will be based in Gibraltar. File Image / Pixabay

Global bunker supplier Peninsula Petroleum is seeking to hire a product control analyst in Gibraltar.

The company is looking for candidates with experience working with physical products and derivatives, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn.

The job posting lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Working closely with Traders internally to ensure data is accurate and timely; and, with the physical operations teams for reviewing all stock movements, either in tank, barges, waterborne, in pipe, etc (delivered or to be delivered)

Help to implement process and system improvements to streamline activities

Reviewing and checking daily physical and paper transactions have been posted correctly, and also to ensure the hedging is carried out correctly each day

Providing commercial analysis; specifically, monthly commercial performance measures, fixed cost reporting and analysis, analysis of pricing and basis risk around physical operations

Analyse the operative performance of Peninsula barges (loadings, deliveries, transfers, loss control) and terminals and look for cost reduction opportunities

Ensuring integrity of data through the implementation and use of suitable controls

Work closely with the Finance team at month end to ensure accurate reporting

For more information, click here.