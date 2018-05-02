Viking Line Completes Install of Bunker Saving Rotor Sail

Viking Grace is the first passenger ship in the world equipped with a rotor sail for the utilisation of wind power. Image Credit: Tuukka Ervasti

Viking Line has completed the installation of an innovative rotor sail on Viking Grace.

The device is 24 metres high and 4 metres in diameter and uses the Magnus effect for propulsion.

LR, who approved the structure and the risk-assessment related to the installation, said it was now the first passenger ship in the world equipped with a rotor sail for the utilisation of wind power.

The LNG-fuelled ferry is already operating on wind assisted voyages between Turku, Finland and Stockholm, Sweden, LR added.

As previously reported, by using wind power assistance to reduce fuel consumption, the rotor sail is expected to reduce the vessel's CO2 emissions by up to 900 metric tonnes per year, depending on the wind conditions.

“The use of wind power reflects Viking Line’s green values and we want to pioneer the use of solutions that reduce impact on the environment. Based in Finland, Norsepower has developed a world-class mechanical rotor sail solution that will reduce fuel consumption,” said Jan Hanses, CEO of Viking Line.